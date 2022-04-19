Union seeking to organize Amazon site in New Jersey withdraws petition for vote

April 19 (Reuters) - A labor group seeking to represent Amazon AMZN.O workers in a small warehouse in New Jersey has withdrawn its petition for a unionization vote, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Tuesday.

The news comes a day after the NLRB said the group, Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, had garnered enough interest from workers at Amazon's DNK5 facility to hold the vote. The reason for the withdrawal was not immediately clear.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif. Editing by Chris Reese)

