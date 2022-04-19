US Markets
AMZN

Union seeking to organize Amazon site in New Jersey withdraws petition for vote

Contributors
Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Calif. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A labor group seeking to represent Amazon workers in a small warehouse in New Jersey has withdrawn its petition for a unionization vote, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Tuesday.

April 19 (Reuters) - A labor group seeking to represent Amazon AMZN.O workers in a small warehouse in New Jersey has withdrawn its petition for a unionization vote, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Tuesday.

The news comes a day after the NLRB said the group, Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, had garnered enough interest from workers at Amazon's DNK5 facility to hold the vote. The reason for the withdrawal was not immediately clear.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif. Editing by Chris Reese)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular