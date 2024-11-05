Union says Stellantis CEO failed to confirm Maserati EV plans, Reuters reports

Italian trade unionists have said that Stellantis (STLA) CEO Carlos Tavares failed to confirm previously announced electrification plans for the car maker’s Maserati luxury brand, Reuters’ Alvise Armellini and Giulio Piovaccari report. Samuele Lodi and Stefania Ferrari of the FIOM-Cgil union said that the CEO visited Maserati’s factory in Modena, Italy, but “no clear answers came” from his discussions with workers’ representatives, the authors note.

