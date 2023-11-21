Union says Petrobras management under 'worrying' political pressure

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Petrobras PETR4.SA workers union FUP on Tuesday lashed out against alleged "political actions" aimed at pressuring the state-run Brazilian oil company's top management, saying in a statement they were "worrying" and would weaken the firm.

FUP's remarks come a day after Reuters reported, citing sources, that officials in the Brazilian government have been discussing the possible replacement of Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates as they are unhappy with the firm's direction.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Brad Haynes)

