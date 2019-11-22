US Markets

Union says "no substantive progress" with CN Rail as strike enters fourth day

Allison Lampert Reuters
A strike at Canada's biggest railroad Canadian National Railway Co, entered its fourth day on Friday amid ongoing talks, but the Teamsters union said in a statement that "no substantive progress" has been made on key demands by thousands of striking workers.

Some 3,200 unionized employees, including conductors and yard workers, are hitting picket lines amid softening demand for freight services. The strike, the biggest in a decade, has sparked concerns over a heating oil shortage, slowed output at industrial plants and triggered pleas for intervention by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

