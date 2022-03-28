US Markets
CVX

Union says no progress made in talks with Chevron to end California refinery strike

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

No progress was made in talks on Monday between the United Steelworkers union (USW) and Chevron Corp to end a strike at the company's Richmond, California, refinery, said a union official.

Adds quote, background

HOUSTON, March 28 (Reuters) - No progress was made in talks on Monday between the United Steelworkers union (USW) and Chevron Corp CVX.N to end a strike at the company's Richmond, California, refinery, said a union official.

The two sides are set to meet again on Tuesday, said B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5, which represents the 500 workers at the San Francisco-area refinery.

"There was a surface discussion," White said. "Nothing accomplished."

Chevron spokesperson Tyler Kruzich confirmed the meeting but declined to comment about the talks.

Monday's meeting was the first between Local 12-5 and Chevron since workers went on strike on March 21, one day following Chevron bussing them out of the plant following the union's delivery of a strike notice after negotiations for a new contract broke down.

Workers twice voted down contract proposals from Chevron.

The local has sought an additional 5% pay increase on top of a 12% raise over four years negotiated by USW International officials and oil refinery owners in February.

The additional 5% would mostly offset increases in healthcare costs for union members in the San Francisco Bay-area, which has a higher cost of living than much of the country, union officials have said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular