Union says no progress made in talks with Chevron to end California refinery strike

HOUSTON, March 28 (Reuters) - No progress was made in talks on Monday between the United Steelworkers union (USW) and Chevron Corp CVX.N to end a strike at the company's Richmond, California, refinery, said a union official.

The two sides are set to meet again on Tuesday, said B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5, which represents the 500 workers at the San Francisco-area refinery.

"There was a surface discussion," White said. "Nothing accomplished."

Chevron spokesperson Tyler Kruzich confirmed the meeting but declined to comment about the talks.

Monday's meeting was the first between Local 12-5 and Chevron since workers went on strike on March 21, one day following Chevron bussing them out of the plant following the union's delivery of a strike notice after negotiations for a new contract broke down.

Workers twice voted down contract proposals from Chevron.

The local has sought an additional 5% pay increase on top of a 12% raise over four years negotiated by USW International officials and oil refinery owners in February.

The additional 5% would mostly offset increases in healthcare costs for union members in the San Francisco Bay-area, which has a higher cost of living than much of the country, union officials have said.

