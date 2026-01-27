Union Pacific's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y

Union Pacific Corporation UNP reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings (excluding 25 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.86 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90 and decreased 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating revenues of $6.08 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.14 billion and fell 1% on a year-over-year basis, owing to lower volume, partially offset by core pricing gains and fuel surcharge revenue. Revenue carloads declined 4% year over year.

Freight revenues (accounting for 94.5% of the top line) fell 1% year over year to $5.75 billion. Other revenues decreased 2% year over year to $326 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The operating income was down 5% year over year at $2.40 billion. Total operating expenses of $3.68 billion inched up 2% year over year. Fuel expenses increased 2% year over year. Expenses on purchased services and materials increased 8% on a year-over-year basis, while expenses on compensation and benefits decreased 3% year over year.

The operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2025, on an adjusted basis, declined 190 basis points year over year to 60%.

UNP’s Segmental Highlights

Bulk (Grain & grain products, Fertilizer, Food & refrigerated, Coal & renewables) freight revenues were $1.91 billion, which increased 3% on a year-over-year basis. Segmental revenue carloads increased 3% year over year.

Industrial freight revenues came in at $2.11 billion, up 1% year over year. Segmental revenue carloads increased 1% to $561 million year over year.

Freight revenues in the Premium division were $1.72 billion, down 6% year over year. Premium revenue carloads decreased 10% year over year.

UNP’s Liquidity

Union Pacific exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.26 billion compared with $808 billion at the prior-quarter end. Debt (due after a year) of $30.29 billion was flat sequentially.

2026 Outlook

For 2026, earnings per share are expected to register growth of mid-single digit, consistent with attaining the three-year CAGR target of high-single digit to low-double digit through 2027.

UNP further anticipates operating ratio improvement. Capital expenditure is expected to be approximately $3.3 billion. UNP aims to continue generating strong cash while increasing annual dividend payouts.

Currently, UNP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Q4 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. Earnings decreased 16.22% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the December-end quarter were $16 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.63 billion and increasing 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1.2% year over year to $14.6 billion. Revenue growth was impacted by about 2 points due to the government shutdown, mainly in the domestic segment, consistent with the company's disclosure last month.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 and improved 24.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.09 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion and were down 1.6% year over year. JBHT’s fourth-quarter revenue performance was hurt by a 2% and 4% decline in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a 1% decrease in average trucks in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), and a 7% and 2% decline in load volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and JBI, respectively. The decrease in revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, was partially offset by a 15% increase in volume in JBT, a 1% uptick in productivity, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, in DCS, and an increase in revenue per load in ICS. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 2% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported solid fourth-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

UAL's fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.10 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 but declined 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $3.00-$3.50.

Operating revenues of $15.4 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally by 0.1% and increased 4.8% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.4% of the top line) increased 4.9% year over year to $13.9 billion. UAL flights transported 45,679 passengers in the fourth quarter, up 3% year over year.

Cargo revenues fell 6% year over year to $490 million. Revenues from other sources rose 9.1% year over year to $981 million.

