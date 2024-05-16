Union Pacific's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Union Pacific. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $308,515, and 4 are calls, amounting to $299,465.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $300.0 for Union Pacific during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Union Pacific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Union Pacific's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Union Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $41.3 $40.5 $41.35 $205.00 $198.4K 66 48 UNP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.5 $10.8 $11.0 $225.00 $110.0K 55 100 UNP PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.65 $1.4 $1.6 $230.00 $95.8K 45 609 UNP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.55 $200.00 $69.9K 255 126 UNP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.3 $5.1 $5.1 $250.00 $37.7K 42 53

About Union Pacific

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the us, UP generated $24 billion of revenue in 2023 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. UP owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Union Pacific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Union Pacific's Current Market Status With a volume of 525,586, the price of UNP is down 0.0% at $246.55. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Union Pacific

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $260.0.

An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Strong Buy, adjusting the price target to $280. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $273. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $270. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $210. Showing optimism, an analyst from Stifel upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $267.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Union Pacific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

