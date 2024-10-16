Union Pacific's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Union Pacific. Our analysis of options history for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $127,800, and 6 were calls, valued at $206,453.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $215.0 to $250.0 for Union Pacific over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Union Pacific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Union Pacific's whale activity within a strike price range from $215.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Union Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.2 $1.15 $1.15 $237.50 $55.8K 888 813 UNP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $4.3 $4.1 $4.3 $247.50 $42.5K 11 390 UNP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.0 $9.2 $9.5 $245.00 $41.8K 301 90 UNP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $250.00 $39.0K 158 366 UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.1 $9.2 $9.5 $245.00 $38.0K 301 46

About Union Pacific

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the us, Union Pacific generated $24 billion of revenue in 2023 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. Union Pacific owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

In light of the recent options history for Union Pacific, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Union Pacific Currently trading with a volume of 962,999, the UNP's price is up by 1.1%, now at $248.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Union Pacific

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $263.2.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $247. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Union Pacific, targeting a price of $275. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Union Pacific, maintaining a target price of $270. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Union Pacific, targeting a price of $260. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $264.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Union Pacific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

