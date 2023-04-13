Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed the most recent trading day at $197.92, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the railroad had gained 3.48% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 0.85% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.09 billion, up 3.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.44 per share and revenue of $24.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.97% and -0.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Union Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Union Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.34, so we one might conclude that Union Pacific is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that UNP has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

