Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $244.63, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the railroad had lost 5.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 21, 2022. On that day, Union Pacific is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.72 billion, up 14.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.54 per share and revenue of $24.23 billion, which would represent changes of +15.98% and +11.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher within the past month. Union Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Union Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.86, so we one might conclude that Union Pacific is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that UNP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

