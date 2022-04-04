Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $257.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the railroad had lost 1.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.66 billion, up 13.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.53 per share and revenue of $23.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.88% and +9.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% higher. Union Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Union Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.42.

Investors should also note that UNP has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Rail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

