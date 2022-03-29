Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $273.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 11.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.66 billion, up 13.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.48 per share and revenue of $23.83 billion, which would represent changes of +15.38% and +9.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Union Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Union Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.99 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.08.

Also, we should mention that UNP has a PEG ratio of 2.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Rail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

