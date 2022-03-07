Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $261.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.95% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 9.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Union Pacific is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.61 billion, up 12.22% from the year-ago period.

UNP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.47 per share and revenue of $23.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.28% and +8.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Union Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Union Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.08 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.91.

Also, we should mention that UNP has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

