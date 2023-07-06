Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $202.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 1.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, down 5.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.16 billion, down 1.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.31 per share and revenue of $24.67 billion, which would represent changes of -0.18% and -0.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Union Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.34.

Also, we should mention that UNP has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UNP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

