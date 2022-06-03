Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $224, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the railroad had lost 2.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.21 billion, up 12.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.67 per share and revenue of $24.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.29% and +12.65%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Union Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Union Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.32. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.32.

We can also see that UNP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UNP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.