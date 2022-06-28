Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $213.36, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the railroad had lost 3.89% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 5.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.22 billion, up 13.08% from the year-ago period.

UNP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.61 per share and revenue of $24.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.68% and +12.68%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% lower. Union Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Union Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.42. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.42.

We can also see that UNP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

