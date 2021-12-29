Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Hits Fresh 52-Week High: Here's Why

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation UNP reached a 52-week high of $250.33 on Dec 28, before retracing a bit to close the day at $249.23. Moreover, the stock has gained 23.3% in a year, outperforming the industry’s 18.9% increase.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Catalysts Behind the Price Surge

With improved freight market conditions, higher freight revenues drove the Union Pacific stock up. UNP’s freight revenues, which account for the bulk of its top line, have improved 11% year over year in the first nine months of 2021. Segment-wise, freight revenues in the first nine months of 2021 increased 10%,9% and 14% in the bulk, industrial and premium units, respectively.



Owing to strength in its operations, Union Pacific has been resorting to shareholder-friendly activities. In December, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 10%. This was the second dividend hike announced by the company this year. In the first nine months of 2021, the company returned $7.9 billion to its shareholders through dividends ($2 billion) and buybacks ($5.9 billion). UNP anticipates repurchasing shares worth roughly $7 billion in 2021. It expects a dividend payout of approximately 45% (of earnings) in 2021. These shareholder-friendly activities are also expected to have boosted the stock.



Union Pacific’s strong free cash flow generation capacity supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Free cash flow increased 37.6% year over year to $2,666 million in the first nine months of 2021. Cash flow conversion rate is a healthy 95%.



Union Pacific’s measures to enhance productivity are also expected to have buoyed its share price. The company’s productivity savings in 2020 were $708 million. In 2021, it expects productivity savings of $350 million. The anticipated reduction in savings is due to weather- and network-related issues rather than any fundamental problem associated with UNP. The company aims to achieve roughly $1.8 billion in productivity since the implementation of the precision scheduled railroading model in 2018.

