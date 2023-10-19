Union Pacific (UNP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Union Pacific (UNP) reported revenue of $5.94 billion, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.51, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6 billion, representing a surprise of -1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Union Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 63.4% compared to the 62.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 63.4% compared to the 62.9% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue Ton-Miles : 103,032 million compared to the 107,408.5 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 103,032 million compared to the 107,408.5 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue Carloads - Total : 2,052 thousand versus 2,056.57 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,052 thousand versus 2,056.57 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue Ton-Miles - Industrial Products : 32,002 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35,039.56 million.

: 32,002 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35,039.56 million. Freight Revenues- Premium : $1.72 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year.

: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year. Freight Revenues- Industrial Products : $2.06 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

: $2.06 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other revenues : $396 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $387.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

: $396 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $387.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%. Operating Revenues- Freight revenues : $5.55 billion compared to the $5.66 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.

: $5.55 billion compared to the $5.66 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year. Freight Revenues- Bulk : $1.77 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.

: $1.77 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change. Freight Revenues- Forest products : $333 million versus $345.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $333 million versus $345.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Freight Revenues- Energy & specialized markets : $611 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $703.05 million.

: $611 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $703.05 million. Freight Revenues- Automotive: $609 million compared to the $577.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Union Pacific have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.