Union Pacific (UNP) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Union Pacific (UNP) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.65 billion, increasing 8.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Union Pacific metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Freight Revenues- Premium' should come in at $1.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Freight Revenues- Bulk' to reach $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Other revenues' at $306.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Freight Revenues- Industrial Products' will likely reach $2.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Ratio' stands at 59.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59.0% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Ton-Miles' should arrive at 110.05 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 107.55 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue Carloads - Total' will reach 2.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue Carloads - Industrial Products' reaching 588.92 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 569.00 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Average revenue per car' to come in at $2967.10 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2764.00 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average revenue per car - Industrial Products' will reach $4135.32 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3885.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Carloads - Premium' of 1.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.03 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average revenue per car - Premium' will reach $1830.35 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1688.00 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Union Pacific shares have recorded returns of +17.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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