Union Pacific (UNP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Union Pacific Corporation’s UNP second-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.57 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. Moreover, the bottom line plunged 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating revenues of $5,963 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,121.3 million. The top line tumbled 4.9% on a year-over-year basis due to reduced fuel surcharge revenues, lower volumes and an unfavorable business mix.

Freight revenues, accounted for 93.4% of the top line, decreased 5% to $5,569 million. The metric fell short of our projection of $5,719.5 million. Other revenues declined 8% to $394 million in the second quarter and lagged our expectation of $412.9 million. Business volumes, measured by total revenue carloads, were down 2%.

Operating income in the second quarter declined 12% year over year to $2.2 billion.

Union Pacific Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Union Pacific Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Union Pacific Corporation Quote

Total operating expenses of $3,759 million remained almost flat year over year. Fuel expenses plunged 29%. Expenses on purchased services and materials increased 5%. Compensation and benefits climbed 16% year over year. The other cost items grew 6% year over year.

The operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved by 280 basis points to 63%. Falling fuel prices in the quarter, however, positively impacted the operating ratio by 190 basis points.

Segmental Performance

Bulk (Grain & grain products, Fertilizer, Food & refrigerated, Coal & renewables) freight revenues were $1,757 million, down 3% year over year. The actual percentage decline was lesser than our expectation of a 6.4% year-over-year fall. Segmental revenue carloads declined 1% year over year.

Industrial freight revenues totaled $2,086 million, remained almost unchanged year over year. We estimated a 3.9% decline from second-quarter 2022 actuals. Segmental revenue carloads rose 1% year over year.

Freight revenues in the Premium division were $1,726 million, down 11% year over year. Segmental revenue carloads fell 4% year over year.

Liquidity & Buyback

Union Pacific exited second-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $830 million compared with $973 million at the end of 2022. Debt (due after a year) decreased to $31,557 million at the second-quarter end from $31,648 million at 2022 end.

In the reported quarter, Union Pacific repurchased 600,000 shares at an aggregate cost of $120 million.

Currently, Union Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2023 Outlook

Capital expenditure is still projected to be $3.6 billion.

Management also expects to maintain a dividend of $1.30 per quarter. UNP has no plans to make further share buybacks this year.

Q2 Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ JBHT second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.81 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 and declined 25.2% year over year. Total operating revenues of $3,132.6 million also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,347.5 million. The top line fell 18.4% year over year.

The downfall was due to a decline in revenue per load of 24% in Integrated Capacity Solutions, 13% in Intermodal and 21% in Truckload. A 4% decrease in productivity in Dedicated Capacity Solutions added to the woes. Changes in customer rate, freight mix and lower fuel surcharge revenues resulted in this downtick.

Delta Air Lines’ DAL second-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.68 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. DAL reported earnings of $1.44 a year ago.

Revenues of $15,578 million outshined the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,991.6 million. Total revenues increased 12.69% on a year-over-year basis driven by higher air-travel demand. The adjusted operating margin was 17.1% compared with 11.7% in the prior-year period.



Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.