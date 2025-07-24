Union Pacific (UNP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Union Pacific (UNP) reported revenue of $6.15 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.03, compared to $2.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.89, the EPS surprise was +4.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Ratio : 59% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 59.5%.

: 59% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 59.5%. Average revenue per car - Bulk : $3,659.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,700.32.

: $3,659.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,700.32. Revenue Carloads - Bulk : 519 thousand compared to the 493.75 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 519 thousand compared to the 493.75 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Average revenue per car - Industrial Products : $3,885.00 compared to the $3,891.73 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3,885.00 compared to the $3,891.73 average estimate based on four analysts. Freight Revenues- Bulk : $1.9 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

: $1.9 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other revenues : $311 million compared to the $335.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year.

: $311 million compared to the $335.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year. Freight Revenues- Industrial Products : $2.21 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

: $2.21 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Freight Revenues- Premium : $1.73 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.

: $1.73 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change. Operating Revenues- Freight revenues : $5.84 billion versus $5.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $5.84 billion versus $5.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Freight Revenues- Forest products : $340 million compared to the $341.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $340 million compared to the $341.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Freight Revenues- Energy & specialized markets : $665 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $699.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

: $665 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $699.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. Freight Revenues- Intermodal: $1.1 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

Here is how Union Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Union Pacific have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

