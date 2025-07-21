Union Pacific (UNP) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Union Pacific (UNP) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.11 billion, increasing 1.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Union Pacific metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Freight Revenues- Bulk' will reach $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $334.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Freight Revenues- Industrial Products' at $2.18 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Freight Revenues- Premium' reaching $1.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Ratio' will reach 59.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average revenue per car - Bulk' stands at $3700.32 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3692.00 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Carloads - Bulk' will likely reach 493.75 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 466.00 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average revenue per car - Industrial Products' should arrive at $3891.73 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3825.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average revenue per car - Premium' to reach $1678.52 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1766.00 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Carloads - Premium' will reach 1.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.02 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per car' of $2751.84 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2768.00 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Carloads - Total' should come in at 2.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.04 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Union Pacific have returned +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, UNP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.