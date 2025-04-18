Union Pacific (UNP) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Union Pacific (UNP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Union Pacific metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Freight Revenues- Bulk' at $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Other revenues' will likely reach $344.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Freight Revenues- Industrial Products' will reach $2.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Freight Revenues- Premium' stands at $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Ratio' to reach 60.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per car - Bulk' of $3,782.89. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,787.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue Carloads - Bulk' reaching 484.66 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 480 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average revenue per car - Industrial Products' will reach $3,930.47. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,886.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average revenue per car - Premium' will reach $1,731.94. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,792.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Carloads - Premium' to come in at 1.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 946 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average revenue per car' should arrive at $2,804.26. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,855.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Carloads - Total' should come in at 2.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.97 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Union Pacific here>>>



Over the past month, Union Pacific shares have recorded returns of -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.