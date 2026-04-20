Union Pacific (UNP) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Union Pacific (UNP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.85 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.21 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Union Pacific metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Freight Revenues- Premium' reaching $1.68 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Freight Revenues- Bulk' should come in at $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $322.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Freight Revenues- Industrial Products' should arrive at $2.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Ratio' stands at 60.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue Ton-Miles' to reach 109.80 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 104.01 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Carloads - Total' will reach 2.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.10 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue Carloads - Industrial Products' will reach 560.20 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 537.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average revenue per car' will reach $2809.10 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2714.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average revenue per car - Industrial Products' will likely reach $3871.94 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3877.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Carloads - Premium' at 981.24 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.07 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per car - Premium' of $1711.25 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1658.00 .

Shares of Union Pacific have demonstrated returns of +6.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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