Union Pacific (UNP) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Q2 View Dim

Union Pacific Corporation’s UNP first-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.15 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86. Operating revenues of $5,229 million also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,105.9 million. Following this better-than-expected performance despite the economic uncertainty caused by coronavirus, shares of the company were up in early trading.



While the bottom line improved 11.4% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to low costs, the top line declined 3% year over year due to sluggish freight revenues (down 3%). Business volumes, measured by total revenue carloads, declined 7%.



Operating income in the first quarter increased 9% year over year to $2,143 million. Operating expenses contracted 10% to $3,086 million. As a result, operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved to 59% from 63.6% a year ago, driven by efforts to control costs to offset weak shipments.



Moreover, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company bought back 14.3 million sharesworth $2.6 billion in the first quarter. First-quarter effective tax rate came in at 23.1% compared with 22.3% a year ago. Total capital expenses were$807 million in the first quarter.



Segmental Performance



Bulk (Grain & grain products, Fertilizer, Food & refrigerated, Coal & renewables) freight revenues were $1,534 million, down 5% year over year. Revenue carloads too slid 7%. However, average revenue per car increased 2% year over year.



Industrial freight revenues totaled $1,894 million, up 3% year over year. While revenue carloads rose 3%, average revenue per car was flat year over year.



Freight revenues in the Premium division were $1,452 million, down 6% year over year. Moreover, revenue carloads dropped 12% year over year. However, average revenue per car increased 6%.



Meanwhile, other revenues slipped 7% to $349 million in the first quarter.



Liquidity



The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,130 million compared with $831 million at the end of 2019. Debt (due after a year) mounted to $26,365 million at the end of the quarter from $23,943 million at 2019-end. Debt-to-EBITDA ratio (on an adjusted basis) deteriorated to 2.7 from 2.5 at 2019-end.



Q2 Outlook



Union Pacific expects carload volumes to plunge approximately 25% year over year in the second quarter due to freight softness as a result of coronavirus.



Upcoming Releases



Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector are keenly awaiting first-quarter earnings reports from key players like Canadian National Railway Company CNI, Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC and Southwest Airlines Co. LUV. While Canadian National and Southwest Airlines will release earnings numbers on Apr 27 and Apr 28, respectively, Norfolk Southern will announce the same on Apr 29.



