Union Pacific (UNP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed the most recent trading day at $195.68, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the railroad had lost 1.44% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 2.37% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Union Pacific is projected to report earnings of $2.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.15 billion, down 1.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.33 per share and revenue of $24.71 billion, which would represent changes of 0% and -0.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Union Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.

We can also see that UNP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.