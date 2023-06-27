Union Pacific (UNP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $202.98, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the railroad had gained 4.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.41% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.16 billion, down 1.7% from the year-ago period.

UNP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.31 per share and revenue of $24.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.18% and -0.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. Union Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Union Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.8 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.75.

It is also worth noting that UNP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UNP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

