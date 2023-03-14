Union Pacific (UNP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $195.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the railroad had lost 5.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.62, up 1.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.13 billion, up 4.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.46 per share and revenue of $25.02 billion, which would represent changes of +1.15% and +0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Union Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Union Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.03. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.03.

Also, we should mention that UNP has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UNP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.