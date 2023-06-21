Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed the most recent trading day at $203.65, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 2.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.16 billion, down 1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.31 per share and revenue of $24.67 billion, which would represent changes of -0.18% and -0.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Union Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Union Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.78, so we one might conclude that Union Pacific is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that UNP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UNP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

