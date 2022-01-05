Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $252.79, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 1.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 20, 2022. On that day, Union Pacific is projected to report earnings of $2.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.64 billion, up 9.75% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Union Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Union Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.87.

It is also worth noting that UNP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

