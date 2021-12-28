Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed the most recent trading day at $249.23, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the railroad had gained 3.55% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.04% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 20, 2022. On that day, Union Pacific is projected to report earnings of $2.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.65 billion, up 9.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.97 per share and revenue of $21.7 billion, which would represent changes of +21.73% and +11.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Union Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Union Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.15.

Meanwhile, UNP's PEG ratio is currently 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UNP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

