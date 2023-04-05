Union Pacific (UNP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $194.21, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the railroad had lost 4.63% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.77% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2023. On that day, Union Pacific is projected to report earnings of $2.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.13 billion, up 4.56% from the year-ago period.

UNP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.43 per share and revenue of $24.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.88% and +0.26%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. Union Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.13. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.13.

Investors should also note that UNP has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UNP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

