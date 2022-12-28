Union Pacific (UNP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed the most recent trading day at $206.87, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the railroad had lost 1.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 3.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.77, up 4.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.31 billion, up 10.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.47 per share and revenue of $25.01 billion, which would represent changes of +15.28% and +14.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. Union Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Union Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.1.

Meanwhile, UNP's PEG ratio is currently 1.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

