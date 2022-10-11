Union Pacific (UNP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $192.64, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the railroad had lost 17.13% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 14.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $3.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.48 billion, up 16.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.58 per share and revenue of $25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.38% and +14.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. Union Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Union Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.76 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.34, so we one might conclude that Union Pacific is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that UNP has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

