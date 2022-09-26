Union Pacific (UNP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed the most recent trading day at $200.86, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the railroad had lost 11.8% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 15.42% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.03, up 17.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.47 billion, up 16.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.55 per share and revenue of $25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.08% and +14.64%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Union Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Union Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.66.

It is also worth noting that UNP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



