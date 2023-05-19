Union Pacific (UNP) Declares $1.30 Dividend

Union Pacific said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $198.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.16%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 3.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.55%, an increase of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.92% to 587,208K shares. The put/call ratio of UNP is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.23% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is 223.12. The forecasts range from a low of 172.71 to a high of $259.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.23% from its latest reported closing price of 198.81.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is 25,738MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 37,907K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,689K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,630K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 1.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,212K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,156K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,366K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,851K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 78.43% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,663K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares, representing an increase of 56.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 114.40% over the last quarter.

Union Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

Key filings for this company:

