Union Pacific (UNP) Cheers Investors With 10% Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly move, Union Pacific Corporation UNP announced a 10% hike in its dividend payout. The move underscores the company’s sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow for enhancing shareholders’ returns.



Union Pacific raised its quarterly cash dividend to $1.30 per share ($5.20 annually) from $1.18. The new dividend will be paid to shareholders on Jun 30, 2022, of record as on May 31, 2022. The dividend yield, based on the new payout and its May 12 closing price, is 2.3%.



Union Pacific’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. In the first quarter of 2022, UNP returned $3.5 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The amount was inclusive of the $2.2-billion accelerated share repurchase program executed in February. In 2021, the company returned $10.1 billion to its shareholders through dividends ($2.8 billion) and buybacks ($7.3 billion). The company hiked dividend twice in 2021. Management anticipates share repurchases in 2022 to be in line with the 2021 levels. Additionally, the company expects dividend payout of approximately 45% (of earnings) in 2022.

