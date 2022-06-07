US Markets
UNP

Union Pacific to miss margin forecast as costs mount

Contributors
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Union Pacific Corp on Tuesday warned it would miss full-year margin targets as the U.S. railroad operator battles rising fuel prices and network costs.

Adds more details, background

June 7 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp UNP.N on Tuesday warned it would miss full-year margin targets as the U.S. railroad operator battles rising fuel prices and network costs.

A labor crunch and weather-related outages also contributed to "choppy progress" over the last couple of weeks, the company said.

Staff shortages caused by COVID-19 cases are among the challenges facing North American railroad operators, as they struggle to meet higher shipping volumes following a rebound in manufacturing from pandemic lows.

"Inflationary pressures beyond fuel have increased since the beginning of the year, and we now expect our all-in inflation to be around 4% for the full year," Chief Financial officer Jennifer Hamann said at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference.

The company is unlikely to meet its forecast for a full-year operating ratio beginning with 55%, but it would improve from the previous year, Hamann added.

Nebraska-based Union Pacific expects its incremental operating margin for the year to drop below the original forecast of mid-60%.

Higher recrew, overtime and locomotive maintenance are driving up network costs.

In April, Union Pacific flagged congestion on tracks that was hurting its ability to meet shipping demand and said cost per employee had increased 6%.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular