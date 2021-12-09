US Markets
UNP

Union Pacific suspends COVID-19 vaccine mandate after court ruling

Publisher
Reuters
Published

U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday it was suspending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its 31,000 employees, two days after a judge blocked the Biden administration's inoculation rule for federal contractors.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp UNP.N said on Thursday it was suspending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its 31,000 employees, two days after a judge blocked the Biden administration's inoculation rule for federal contractors.

Union Pacific said 73% of its employees were fully vaccinated as of Dec. 8, adding that it was still encouraging workers to report their vaccination status and get inoculated.

The company and its unions have filed lawsuits against each other after the Nebraska-based railroad made COVID-19 vaccines compulsory under a rule issued by U.S. President Joe Biden for federal contractors.

The rule required contractors to have employees vaccinated by Dec. 8 but that date was later extended to Jan. 18. The order applied to newly awarded contracts, although the government has been asking suppliers to agree to amend existing contracts to insert the vaccine requirement.

On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court judge in Georgia blocked that rule, saying the federal government exceeded its authority.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ashwini.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNP

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular