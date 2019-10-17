Union Pacific Stock Rises Despite Drop in Freight Volume. Investors See Good News Ahead.

Earnings fell in the railroad’s third quarter, as sharp drops in freight volume overwhelmed its efficiency improvements.

Earnings fell in Union Pacific’s third quarter, as sharp drops in freight volume overwhelmed the railroad’s efficiency improvements. A Barron’s cover story last month warned railroad investors against placing too much faith in the cost savings from the industry’s embrace of “precision scheduled railroading,” as railroads struggle with volume drops and tough competition from truckers.

“Trucks are pretty darn loose right now,” said the railroad’s chief financial officer, Rob Knight, on a Thursday morning conference call. As a result, Union Pacific (ticker: UNP) moved fewer intermodal shipping containers in the quarter.

The Omaha, Neb.–based railroad achieved record efficiency levels in the September quarter, but that feat could not offset a 7% drop in freight revenue. It also foresees a decline in fourth-quarter volumes.

Union Pacific’s stock was up 0.8% Thursday morning, at $164.56. The stock is down 2% since our Sept. 13 story.

The railroad’s September-quarter operating revenue was $5.5 billion, pulled down by an 8% slide in carload volumes. Revenue from customers in the energy sector fell 20%, while reduced shipments by auto makers dropped the railroad’s “premium” revenue by 9%. Agricultural volumes declined slightly, as exports to China suffered from trade conflicts.

East Coast railroad CSX (CSX) also suffered a revenue drop in the September quarter, reporting a 5% decline to $3 billion after the close of trading Wednesday. But operating income was flat as the company slashed costs 8%, and investors had lifted CSX stock 2% on Thursday morning to $70.42.

Price increases helped offset some of Union Pacific’s volume drop. The company startled some analysts by announcing Thursday that it would no longer report detailed pricing. Union Pacific was the lone long-haul railroad that did so, said CFO Knight, and that put it at a competitive disadvantage.

Weak traffic hit the railroads right when they were achieving historical levels of efficiency as they followed the playbook known as precision scheduled railroading that was pioneered by the late CSX chief Hunter Harrison. Union Pacific’s market capitalization leapt by $9 billion in January when it hired precision-railroading expert Jim Vena as its chief operating officer.

On Thursday’s call, Vena proudly reported that Union Pacific had trimmed its ratio of operating expenses to operating revenues to 59.5%—a quarterly record for the railroad. Expenses fell faster than revenues, as the company reduced its workforce and put 2,600 locomotives into storage. It ran longer trains and left cars sitting at terminals for shorter periods.

Vena said that the efficiency gains will continue. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” he said. “Operationally, there’s lots more to do.”

At CSX, the third quarter’s ratio of operating expenses to revenues also fell to a record low level of 56.8%. Many Wall Street railroad fans had been confident that cost savings from precision scheduled railroading would deliver earnings gains, despite the railroads’ sputtering volumes.

The bad news shouldn’t have been a surprise, because railroads report traffic volumes weekly. Efficiency improvements will pay off when volumes turn around, and investors can keep close watch to see when that happens—hopefully sometime in 2020. That will eventually produce good news.

Write to Bill Alpert at william.alpert@barrons.com

