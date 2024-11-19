News & Insights

Stocks

Union Pacific Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

November 19, 2024 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by Rashmi Kumari for Barchart ->

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is a leading force in the transportation and logistics industry. With a market cap of $142.8 billion, Union Pacific plays a pivotal role in connecting businesses and consumers across North America through its extensive railroad network. 

Union Pacific stock has underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. The stock gained 6.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXrallied nearly 30.6%. In 2024, UNP stock is down 4.6%, while SPX is up 23.6% on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, UNP has underperformed the iShares Transportation Average ETF’s (IYT20.4% returns over the past 52 weeks and 10% gains on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Union Pacific shares have underperformed the broader market and its peers due to concerns about decreased demand for freight transportation services. The company has also faced operational efficiency and cost management challenges, which have contributed to its underperformance in recent months.

Shares of Union Pacific dropped 4.4% following the release of its Q3 earnings on Oct. 24. The company reported revenue of $6.09 billion, reflecting 2.5% year-over-year growth and meeting analyst expectations. However, EPS came in at $2.75, falling short of consensus by 1.1%. The company improved its gross margin to 55.4% from 53% a year ago, and its operating margin improved to 39.7% from 36.6%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Union Pacific’s EPS to grow 4.7% to $10.94 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on one other occasion. 

Among the 25 analysts covering UNP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 10 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago when 15 analysts suggested a "Strong Buy." 

On Nov. 13, Barclays raised Union Pacific's price target to $285 – the Street-high which indicates an upside potential of 21.6% - citing potential benefits from lower corporate tax rates and improved sentiment for U.S. industrial stocks.

The mean price target of $259.96 represents a 10.9% premium to UNP’s current price levels. 

On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IYT
UNP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.