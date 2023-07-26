News & Insights

Union Pacific Spikes On Appointment Of New CEO

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) shares are gaining more than 9 percent in Wednesday's morning trade. The company announced the appointment of Jim Vena as chief executive officer, replacing Lance Fritz.

Jim is a rail veteran and had more than 40 years of experience at the Canadian National Railway.

Currently, shares are at $237.66, up 10.29 percent from the previous close of $215.55 on a volume of 2,291,786.

