News & Insights

Markets
UNP

Union Pacific, SMART-TD Reach Tentative Paid Sick Leave Agreement

July 09, 2023 — 08:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Railroad and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers or SMART-TD reached a tentative agreement to provide up to eight paid sick leave days to around 5,900 railroad employees, Union Pacific Corp.(UNP) said in a statement on Sunday.

The company noted that the proposed agreement will provide SMART-TD members an additional five paid sick days annually, prorated for 2023. Beginning in 2024, they also will have the ability to convert up to three paid leave days for use as paid sick time.

If ratified by SMART-TD, Union Pacific will have paid sick leave agreements in place with all 13 of its labor unions, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.