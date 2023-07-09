Union Pacific, SMART-TD Reach Tentative Paid Sick Leave Agreement

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Railroad and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers or SMART-TD reached a tentative agreement to provide up to eight paid sick leave days to around 5,900 railroad employees, Union Pacific Corp.(UNP) said in a statement on Sunday.

The company noted that the proposed agreement will provide SMART-TD members an additional five paid sick days annually, prorated for 2023. Beginning in 2024, they also will have the ability to convert up to three paid leave days for use as paid sick time.

If ratified by SMART-TD, Union Pacific will have paid sick leave agreements in place with all 13 of its labor unions, the company said.

