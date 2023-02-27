Union Pacific Shares Climb 10% After Announcing CEO Succession Plan

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced its plans for the succession of its CEO Lance Fritz by this year. The company said it is seeking a CEO with a strong track record, within or adjacent industries.

The shares have been on an upsurge since February 22, reaching a one-month high.

Currently, shares are at $213.43, up 10.75 percent from the previous close of $192.72 on a volume of 3,447,727.

