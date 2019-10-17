Union Pacific revenue falls 7%

US Markets

U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a 7% fall in revenue, hit by a drop in freight volumes.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's net income fell to $1.56 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.59 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company's earnings rose to $2.22 from $2.15 a year ago.

Total Operating revenue fell to $5.52 billion from $5.93 billion.

