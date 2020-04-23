Union Pacific revenue drops 3% on lower freight shipments

April 23 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp UNP.N on Thursday posted a 3% fall in first-quarter revenue, hurt by lower coal and intermodal shipments at the U.S. railroad.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's net income was $1.47 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the first-quarter ended March 31, compared to $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $5.23 billion from $5.38 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

