US Markets
UNP

Union Pacific revenue drops 3% on lower freight shipments

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Union Pacific Corp on Thursday posted a 3% fall in first-quarter revenue, hurt by lower coal and intermodal shipments at the U.S. railroad.

April 23 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp UNP.N on Thursday posted a 3% fall in first-quarter revenue, hurt by lower coal and intermodal shipments at the U.S. railroad.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's net income was $1.47 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the first-quarter ended March 31, compared to $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $5.23 billion from $5.38 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNP

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular