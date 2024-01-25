Union Pacific reports higher profit as price hikes offset volume declines

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Union Pacific UNP.N on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit edged up by 1%, as price hikes offset freight volume declines and higher operational costs.

Net income attributable to the company for the quarter was $1.7 billion, or $2.71 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Ananta.agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.