Markets
UNP

Union Pacific Railroad Signs Paid Sick Leave Agreement With 8 Unions

March 22, 2023 — 11:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Railroad (UNP) Wednesday announced the signing of a paid sick leave agreement with eight labor unions, effective April 1. Negotiations with the remaining four unions are ongoing.

As per the agreement, all Union Pacific employees will receive paid personal days off, employees represented by these unions will also receive four paid sick days annually, prorated for 2023. Further employees could convert up to three paid leave days for use as paid sick days.

The unions that have reached agreements or tentative agreements represent more than 40 percent of Union Pacific's craft professionals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.