UNP

Union Pacific Railroad Enters Agreement With National Conference Of Firemen & Oilers

April 23, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific announced that members of the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers ratified a five-year agreement with Union Pacific Railroad. The company said the agreement builds on a long relationship that benefits Union Pacific and its employees and customers.

Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena said, "We are a stronger railroad when we work together and focus on providing the safe, reliable service we sold to our customers."

Operating in 23 western states, Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day.

