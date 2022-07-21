Union Pacific quarterly profit up 2% on price hikes

Adds details on results, background

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp UNP.N posted a 2% rise in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from price hikes, even as lingering supply-chain snags and staffing shortages continued.

The company benefited from sustained price hikes amid a strong demand environment for automotive and intermodal shipments, which helped it offset a blow from supply chain snags, labor shortages and higher fuel prices in the reported quarter.

Union Pacific's operating ratio, a key profitability metric, worsened to 60.2% from 55.1%.

The company expects its full-year operating ratio to come in at 58%, down from its prior outlook of 55%.

Union Pacific's net income rose to $1.83 billion, or $2.93 per share, in the second quarter, from $1.79 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to $6.27 billion from $5.50 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

